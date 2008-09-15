Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Make Your Own Liquid Hand Soap

The recipe for making your own liquid hand soap is super-simple—so simple, in fact, that it might raise your ire a bit when you realise how much markup you pay for a slim tube of the stuff. The Tipnut blog shares a recipe pulled from a "country wisdom" tome that uses just bar soap, honey, glycerine, and boiling water to make a good vat of the stuff. You can add your own herbs or other scent enhancers—just don't go tossing anything that will spoil in the mixture. Make a good amount of the stuff, store it away, and refill your pump containers instead of giving the smelly store in the mall another $4. Photo by Loopzilla.

Homemade Liquid Hand Soap [TipNut]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles