Make Your Own Liquid Hand Soap

The recipe for making your own liquid hand soap is super-simple—so simple, in fact, that it might raise your ire a bit when you realise how much markup you pay for a slim tube of the stuff. The Tipnut blog shares a recipe pulled from a "country wisdom" tome that uses just bar soap, honey, glycerine, and boiling water to make a good vat of the stuff. You can add your own herbs or other scent enhancers—just don't go tossing anything that will spoil in the mixture. Make a good amount of the stuff, store it away, and refill your pump containers instead of giving the smelly store in the mall another $4. Photo by Loopzilla.