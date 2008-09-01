Make Faux Stained Glass with Plexiglas, Paint and a Glue Gun

Stained glass adds a hard-to-replicate ambiance to any room, but the stuff sure isn't cheap. One Instructables user has detailed a method for making faux stained glass with a hot glue gun, acrylic glass (also known by its trademark Plexiglas), and whatever paint colours you plan to use. As the commenters at Instructables have noted, it's not a perfect simulation, but the faux stuff can serve as a stand-in for frames missing some glass, or for trying out rough sketches (or goofier ideas) to see how they look as stained glass. While you're at the store, consider adding your own $16 DIY privacy frosting.