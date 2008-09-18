Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Live Wave Installer Grabs Latest Microsoft Betas

Windows only: Fans of Microsoft's Windows Live software series can get a jump on a new batch of beta releases—dubbed Live Wave 3—at the LiveSide.net blog, which is hosting an installer app ahead of the planned official roll-out later today. Amongst the bleeding-edge downloads are new versions of Live Writer (which we've detailed in its tweaks, tips, and updates), Windows Mail with calendar integration, Messenger, and other desktop tools. You can pick and choose which apps you want to update to bleeding-edge beta. The Windows Live Wave installer is a free downlaod for, well, Windows systems only.

Windows Live Wave Betas [LiveSide.net via All About Microsoft]

