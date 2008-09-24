Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Lightning/Sunbird 0.9 Fixes Hundreds Of Bugs, Improves Calendar Views

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Lightning and Sunbird, Mozilla's calendar and task-management apps, have upgraded to 0.9 releases that fix hundreds of bugs and improve functionality. Along with general fixes to stability and memory consumption, the calendar views in both the stand-alone Sunbird and Thunderbird add-on Lightning have overhauled, and events that span multiple days now actually look like they do so. This is the last release Lightning will see as an add-on, as it's being integrated into Thunderbird 3, so Thunderbird 2 users should definitely make the upgrade. Sunbird and Lightning are free downloads for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems; Google Calendar users, the essential Provider extension still works with this release.

Lightning | Sunbird [Mozilla via Mozilla Links]

Comments

  • JimmySpags Guest

    Keep getting download error 228 when trying to upgrade to Lightning 0.9.

    0
  • Paul Seeed Guest

    With Thunderbird 2.0.0.17, Lightning 0.9 and Gcal provider 0.5 I'm unable to sync my Google Calendar. The error console shows

    "Warning: There has been an error reading data for calendar: Gcal. However, this error is believed to be minor, so the program will attempt to continue. Error code: 0x80004005. Description: A request Error Occurred. Status Code: 400 Bad Request Body: Invalid repeating query parametetersafe"

    Any ideas? It'd be great if this worked...

    - Paul.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles