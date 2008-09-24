Lightning/Sunbird 0.9 Fixes Hundreds Of Bugs, Improves Calendar Views

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Lightning and Sunbird, Mozilla's calendar and task-management apps, have upgraded to 0.9 releases that fix hundreds of bugs and improve functionality. Along with general fixes to stability and memory consumption, the calendar views in both the stand-alone Sunbird and Thunderbird add-on Lightning have overhauled, and events that span multiple days now actually look like they do so. This is the last release Lightning will see as an add-on, as it's being integrated into Thunderbird 3, so Thunderbird 2 users should definitely make the upgrade. Sunbird and Lightning are free downloads for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems; Google Calendar users, the essential Provider extension still works with this release.