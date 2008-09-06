Latest Version of Gmail Rolling Out for IE6

The Gmail folks teamed up with Microsoft to make the latest and greatest version of Gmail compatible with Internet Explorer 6, so you people in IT lockdown can get label colours and Gmail Labs features using IE6.
