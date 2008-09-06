LabelLinks4Gmail Nests Labels in Gmail and Then Some

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The LabelLinks4Gmail Greasemonkey scripts creates nested labels in your Gmail sidebar. If the idea sounds familiar, that's probably because the previously mentioned Folders4Gmail script has been included with Better Gmail for quite some time. The main difference is that LabelLinks4Gmail soups up the sidebar so that clicking on a top level folder will reveal the contents of every label inside that folder—a feature missing from Folders4Gmail. Unfortunately the script doesn't use the same label naming structure as Folders4Gmail, so making the change isn't as smooth as it could be (in fact, it's more confusing all-around). However, if you've been dying for fuller features from the Folders4Gmail script, the LabelLinks4Gmail script is worth a look. Thanks Benjamin!

LabelLinks4Gmail [Userscripts]

