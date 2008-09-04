Killer Commands for Ubiquity

The Tools for Thought blog runs down 15 useful commands you might not have known for Ubiquity, the experimental Firefox extension that acts on your typed requests (which Gina showed us around last week). Among the cooler uses are highlight , which leaves behind a semi-permanent yellow on selected text, and check Friday , which relays your Google Calendar appointments. Ubiquity testers, what commands are using to get things done? Offer up the code in the comments.