Keep A Gratitude Journal To Help Falling Asleep

If you're finding it hard to fall asleep once your head's on the pillow, even after reducing pre-sleep screen time, the Dumb Little Man blog has a few suggestions.

Photo by littledan77

Along with meditation, eating right, and novel reading, freelancer Monkia Mundell suggests a bit of writing:

Some people prefer to write into a diary, while others use a normal notepad. Whatever works for you is perfectly fine. Others yet use a gratitude journal. I love this, because it helps me to focus on the positive things in my life, rather than the negatives.

It's certainly true that trying to sleep while thinking of everything that's gone wrong, or possibly going wrong tomorrow, is much harder than forcing yourself to lighten up a bit. What's your favourite pre-sleep ritual that sets your mind to rest? Tell us in the comments.

5 Ways To Fall Asleep Quicker [Dumb Little Man]