iTunes 8 Visualizer's Undocumented Keyboard Controls

iTunes 8's new default music visualizer, based on the beautiful Magnetosphere plug-in, has several keyboard shortcuts that customise its look and behavior—not listed in the iTunes help file. Macworld lists them:

  • + and -: Increase or decrease the intensity (brightness) of the particles; multiple presses further increase or decrease the intensity.
  • A and S: Add or Subtract particles to the visualizer. You can make the visualizer as complex (or sparse) as you wish.
  • R: Reset the intensity and particle count to their default values.
  • E: When in nebula mode (press N), this greatly accentuates the nebula clouds, making them very easy to see. (If you've used the M key to change modes, you may find that the nebula clouds aren't visible; it seems they're only used in certain modes.)

See what the original Magnetosphere plug-in looked like in this mesmerizing clip.

What's your favourite iTunes visualizer option or customisation? Lower the lights, put on your favourite tunes, hit Cmd+T, and let us know.

Secret controls for the new iTunes 8 visualizer [Macworld]

Comments

  • the random dude Guest

    Nice, this works perfectly, know my monitor doesnt lag!

    0
  • dtbell91 @David

    You can also use the 'f' key to "freeze" the visualiser on a frame/image and then it rotates randomly around the particles on the screen.

    0

