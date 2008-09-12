iSearch a Better Way to Find People Online

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

New addition to the people search engine scene iSearch is a powerful tool for hunting down anyone online that offers better results than plain old Google in some cases. Search by name and location, screen name, phone number, school or company, and iSearch returns results from social networks as well as regular old web pages. My test searches for my co-bloggers were very detailed, and displayed many personal facts right within the results page. As with most people search engines, folks who don't have as much of an online presence don't show up as much (or just have multiple results from the same old company or school web page). For more on finding that someone, check out our full feature on how to track down anyone online.

iSearch [via Webware]

  AJ Guest

    This site is picked up by Trend Micro as being suspect. See http://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/grayware/ve_graywareDetails.asp?GNAME=ADW%5FISEARCH%2EA for more details.

