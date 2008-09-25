Iron Is Google Chrome For The Tinfoil Hat Crowd

Windows only: Free application Iron is a slightly modified version of the Chromium source of Google Chrome that removes components of Chrome that report your usage habits to Google. In practice, that means it removes your unique user ID, doesn't send user-specific info to Google, skips crash reporting, and doesn't check with Google for updates. Some features—like crash reporting and update checks—are built into most browsers anyway, but if you're already squeamish with the amount of your information Google already has on its servers, the extra layer of privacy Iron offers might be up your alley. The download site and installer are in German (here's a translation), but the app runs in English.