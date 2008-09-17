The iPhone Remote App has updated to support Genius playlists, streamline speaker switching, and update the UI to match the iPhone 2.1 software update. If you've been using your iPhone as a multi-room wireless music remote, you'll definitely want to grab the latest from the iTunes App Store.
iPhone Remote App Updates, Supports Genius
