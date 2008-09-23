iPhone Owners Use Six Times More Data

iPhone owners really are keener on browsing the Internet on the go than other people. As I've reported at APC, the average Australian iPhone browsing session lasts for a minute longer and consumes six times more data than a typical mobile phone owner, according to a study by Amethon Solutions. A lot of that arguably comes down to unintelligent browsing behaviour; using the mobile versions of popular sites — or the iPhone specific versions where they exist — will chew through a lot less bandwidth without noticeably affecting your experience. (And at the other extreme, choosing an iPod Touch instead will make it way easier to avoid shock bandwidth frenzy.) Has your iPhone data usage surprised you? Confess all in the comments.