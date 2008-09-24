Inventors Offered Free Consultation To Protect Their Ideas

It's one thing to come up with a revolutionary idea that could change the world, but it's another thing to protect it so that it doesn't get ripped off by the unscrupulous. The Institute of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys of Australia is offering free half-hour consultations to inventive types to help them understand the different legal options (such as patenting and trademarking) available to protect an idea. Even if you've got a freeware/creative commons mindset, legal protection (or at least half a clue) can be important: do you really want some guy named Steve taking all the credit for your genius?