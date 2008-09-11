Insure Your Data with Personal Backup

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware Backup application Personal Backup offers lots of flexibility for backing up important files both locally and over a network using FTP or SFTP protocols. The application itself is a bit daunting and cumbersome at first with numerous menus and features, so novices may want to stick to the easy-to-configure (and super easy to understand) wizard. However, the feature-set makes a lot of sense given the richness of the offerings, including the ability to back up multiple files into a single zip file, encrypting file backups, compressing files, and more. Personal Backup also supports direct copy from source to destination, full backups (ignoring files already stored in the destination folder), incremental backups, and differential backups. Backups can be scheduled at logon, logoff, or weekly at a designated time, but monthly support has not been integrated into the application. Personal Backup is a great alternative to Lifehacker favourite SyncBackSE for $30 less: it's free. Personal Backup is a free download for Windows only.

Personal Backup [via gHacks]

