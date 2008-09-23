Instapaper App Saves Web Pages For Offline iPhone Reading

iPhone/iPod touch only: Instapaper Free, the iPhone app cousin of previously mentioned bookmarking tool Instapaper, lets you bookmark up to 10 web pages you want to read while you're offline. That may not sound like an amazing feat, unless you've tried to keep a page open in mobile Safari and have it not try to refresh and fail when you're not connected. The app uses a JavaScript bookmarklet—which, at this point, you have to manually tweak a bit—and the Instapaper web service to provide you with your reading. The one drawback (or possible benefit) is that pages are knocked down to a text-only, mobile-friendly view. Other than that, it's a good way to ensure you can do some web reading on a plane or wherever you lack service. Instapaper Free is a free download for iPhones and iPod touch models running the 2.0 upgrade; the "Pro" version uncaps the 10-article limit.