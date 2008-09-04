Install a New Hard Drive in a MacBook

It's easy to install a new hard drive in your desktop computer, but laptops can be a whole other ball of wax, because the drive is usually wedged deep into the notebook's innards and it takes a lot more elbow grease to swap out. MacBook owner Dwight Silverman took the plunge when he filled up his drive and doubled his available gigabytage. This process varies from notebook to notebook, so if you've successfully installed a bigger hard drive in your laptop, tell us how it went in the comments.