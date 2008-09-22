Information Overload Is Filter Failure, Says Shirky

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Technologist Clay Shirky argues that information overload isn't the problem tech journalism makes it out to be: it's really a failure of information filters. At the Web 2.0 Expo last week, Shirky said that the internet has made it easier and cheaper for publishers to broadcast information—so now the onus is on the consumer to filter out the noise (much like client-side spam filters). Hit the play button after the jump to hear Shirky's well-argued points.

Do you think "information overload" is just another excuse for why folks aren't getting things done? What kind of filters do you have in place to keep yourself from getting snowed under? Let us know in the comments.

Clay Shirky (shirky.com) It's Not Information Overload. It's Filter Failure. [Web 2.0 Expo NY on Blip.TV via Waxy]

  • geoffh @Geoff

    This is cool. Let's personally take responsibility for putting up and maintaining the filters!

    I particularly love, "If you have the same problem for a long time..."

    ...Geoff

