Improve Or Disable iTunes Link Arrows, Disable Genius Sidebar

Despite iTunes' success, most people—especially those averse to DRM—still don't buy music there. The last thing we need, then, are shortcuts to take us from our music library to the iTunes Store with a single errant click. Since you can no longer disable these links in the iTunes 8 preferences, weblog The Glitch highlights how to tweak iTunes 8 in both Windows and OS X to remove the track arrows that—when clicked—take you to the iTunes Store. All it takes is a simple Terminal command in OS X or editing the iTunesPrefs.xml file in Windows. I still prefer to keep the links around, but I remove their iTunes Store functionality and instead point them at my own library. (E.g., clicking the link next to an artist will filter all songs by that artist.) Here's how that works.

In OS X, you can make this tweak with previously mentioned Secrets. In fact, Secrets will also handle disabling the links altogether if you don't feel like firing up Terminal. You can even use it to disable the Genius sidebar, which is little more than a rebranded mini-store, anyway.

I did some digging for an analogous tweak in the iTunesPrefs.xml file in Windows, but didn't find any promising leads. You can still link the arrows directly with your library by Ctrl+Clicking—just like Option+Clicking does in OS X; you'll just have to remember to hold the Ctrl whenever you want to do it. If you know the proper tweak for permanently making this change in Windows, let's hear it in the comments. Thanks Sylvia!

Removing Store Arrows in iTunes 8 [The Glitch]

  • Kintulo Guest

    in windows add this under user preference in your iTunesPrefs.xml (the one under roaming in vista, not local)
    invertStoreLinks

    dHJ1ZQ==

    If you had previously disabled the arrow, enabled them back by changing AA== by dHJ1ZQ== in your show-store-arrow-links

