IBM iNotes Ultralite Brings Lotus Access To iPhones

iPhone/iPod touch users whose offices rely on Lotus Notes for email, calendar, and contacts can now access their information through a customised Safari Mobile interface created by IBM. CNET reports that IBM and Apple are working on a full-fledged Lotus Notes Traveler app or interface for true push access, but in the meantime, iNotes looks like a pretty graceful way to fit your Apple phone into an IBM network. Your network administrator needs to have installed Lotus Domino Web Access 8.0.2 to grant you iNotes access; Notes users who've tried out this webapp, let us know what you think in the comments.
