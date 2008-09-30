IBM iNotes Ultralite Brings Lotus Access To iPhones

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iPhone/iPod touch users whose offices rely on Lotus Notes for email, calendar, and contacts can now access their information through a customised Safari Mobile interface created by IBM. CNET reports that IBM and Apple are working on a full-fledged Lotus Notes Traveler app or interface for true push access, but in the meantime, iNotes looks like a pretty graceful way to fit your Apple phone into an IBM network. Your network administrator needs to have installed Lotus Domino Web Access 8.0.2 to grant you iNotes access; Notes users who've tried out this webapp, let us know what you think in the comments.

IBM Lotus iNotes for iPhone [via CNET]

