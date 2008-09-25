How To Stay Awake At Work

Funny how insomnia works—when it's time to go to bed, you're wide awake, but at work the next day, you can barely keep your eyes open. If you're in sleep debt but need to keep alert at the office, wikiHow offers a few clever ways to help stay awake at work, like using bright light, stimulating smells, acupressure, a power nap, and high-energy music. See also our top 10 ways to sleep smarter and better.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink