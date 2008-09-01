How to plan for an overseas move

Blogger Mediamum shares the experience of planning and executing a family move from Sydney to Colorado in just eight weeks, including how to get rid of your excess possessions and choose what to ship, store and take in your luggage. One particularly notable point that often catches out travellers to the US:

We had three different estimates of how much we could take on board our flight to the USA. Syd-LA with Qantas said 32kg each bag was fine. What most of the Qantas people didn't tell us was that for our connecting domestic flight from LA to Denver, the limit is just 23kg. It sucked to find that out two days before leaving.

Got any tips of your own for shifting continents? Share them in the comments.