How slow is your iPhone's download speed?

While the recent iPhone 2.1 firmware update has improved matters for some users, the biggest factor in determining the download speeds you'll get on an iPhone (or any other 3G data device) is the performance of the underlying 3G network. Over at APC, I've written up the Australian results from a study conducted by Wired.com which asked users to submit their own speed test results. The average Australian download speed was a fairly unimpressive 759Kbps, and many users experienced much worse results. Have you been happy with the 3G network performance on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments.

