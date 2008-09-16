Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How slow is your iPhone's download speed?

While the recent iPhone 2.1 firmware update has improved matters for some users, the biggest factor in determining the download speeds you'll get on an iPhone (or any other 3G data device) is the performance of the underlying 3G network. Over at APC, I've written up the Australian results from a study conducted by Wired.com which asked users to submit their own speed test results. The average Australian download speed was a fairly unimpressive 759Kbps, and many users experienced much worse results. Have you been happy with the 3G network performance on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments.

Congrats, Optus: you're the world's worst for 3G [APC]

au, communicate, 3g, iphone

Comments

  • slowermoreexpensive @Dan

    I have an $800 bill on the way from Optus for roaming in the US for two weeks. 90% of my traffic was WiFi, but they still managed to gouge me with a little help from AT&T. To sweeten the deal, they turned off my phone for two weeks upon my return because they were afraid I'd rack up more charges! This is despite the fact that I rang them and they said they'd turn it back on because I'd done nothing wrong. I'd definitely like to see some reparation for the world's slowest 3G. Yay Optus!

    0
  • snarkle Guest

    Well I'm on Optus 3G for my iPhone and the latency is EXCRUCIATING! I ran the speed test at testmyiphone.com while in the CBD of Melbourne and received the staggering speed of 282kbps! Hurray! It's no wonder that it sometimes seems quicker on GPRS.

    My data usage is frequent, but low. I use it mainly for web browsing and maps, not youtube or streaming audio. I'd use it probably about an hour a day on browsing and have used less than 150mb a month in the 2 months I've had it.

    The 250mb offered by Voda, and the 100mb from Telstra don't seem so bad now...

    I wish I had stayed with Vodafone............

    0
  • Harry Pym Guest

    Grr, i'm from uk and using 02.
    my download speed is 3kbps...why is it so slow?!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles