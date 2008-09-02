GROCERYchoice gets updated data, no fundamental improvements

The government-funded GROCERYchoice supermarket comparison site has survived its controversial first month and has been refreshed with a new set of data. The latest calculations suggest that Coles is the cheapest supermarket chain in 40 of the 61 regions assessed, reducing its dominance from the first survey. However, the fundamental issue remains: with no knowledge of the contents of the test baskets used, it's hard to meaningfully relate this information to your own weekly shopping habits. As money-saving tactics go, eating a cheap meal every week or taking up minimal cooking would probably help you out more.