Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Greasemetal Brings (Some) User Scripts into Google Chrome

Thanks to open-source hacker Kazuho Oku, early adopters of Google Chrome can now run the custom JavaScript bits known as Userscripts in the browser using Greasemetal. After you launch Greasemetal, the program launches Chrome and looks in a directory for user scripts to run. At the moment, Greasemetal can only run userscripts that have no Greasemonkey-specific functions—which kills out a lot of cool scrips like those in Better Gmail 2 and elsewhere, unfortunately—but can run most any script that works in Safari (with Greasekit) or Opera. Found a great user script that adds cool features to Chrome? Tell us about it in the comments.

Greasemetal [via ReadWriteWeb]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles