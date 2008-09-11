Greasemetal Brings (Some) User Scripts into Google Chrome

Thanks to open-source hacker Kazuho Oku, early adopters of Google Chrome can now run the custom JavaScript bits known as Userscripts in the browser using Greasemetal. After you launch Greasemetal, the program launches Chrome and looks in a directory for user scripts to run. At the moment, Greasemetal can only run userscripts that have no Greasemonkey-specific functions—which kills out a lot of cool scrips like those in Better Gmail 2 and elsewhere, unfortunately—but can run most any script that works in Safari (with Greasekit) or Opera. Found a great user script that adds cool features to Chrome? Tell us about it in the comments.