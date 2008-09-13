GoPlanit Plans Your Vacation For You

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web-based travel planning service GoPlanit attempts to take the solo and tedious act of itinerary planning and inject it with a social element. Upon signing up for the service and selecting a destination city, GoPlanit can roll an itinerary for you. I told it I wanted to go to New York and I had no idea what I was doing. GoPlanit provided an instant travel itinerary I was able to tweak based on how active or low-key I wanted to be and how much money I had to blow. Have a few things planned you want to do, but a whole lot of downtime to go with it? GoPlanit has a "fill in the gaps" function on its planner which will suggest fun and interesting things to do in between other commitments. GoPlanit also offers support for mobile devices (including an iPhone-optimised mobile site) and a microblogging tool to journal your trip adventures.

GoPlanit [via Webware]

