Huge numbers of individuals and companies rely on Google's AdWords program to place advertising on their site, and many more use them to promote their businesses, but that doesn't stop the Big G from occasionally tweaking its approach. Google Australia has revamped its Content partner page, claiming this will make it easier for advertisers to select relevant sites from their network using its placement tools. More ads equals higher costs, of course, but in a relevant environment that should also translate into more sales. Do Google AdWords work for you? Share your experience in the comments.
Google tweaks Australian partner AdWords site
