Google Toolbar 5 Released For Firefox

All platforms running Firefox: Google has updated their browser toolbar for Firefox, and it integrates Google services with your browser chrome better than ever. Frankly, we're not so big on browser toolbars around here, but if you're a big Google Apps, Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Bookmarks, and Notebook user, the Google Toolbar looks really useful. Probably the most impressive feature is the ability to set up profiles—like "Personal" and "Professional"—and associate web form auto-fill information with them, like addresses, credit card numbers, and phone numbers. If you're willing to give the big G that info in your toolbar, filling in web forms becomes a one-click affair. You can also add Google Gadgets to your toolbar, like Wikipedia and YouTube. Check out the Google video clip of the toolbar in action after the jump.

Google Toolbar 5 is a free download for Firefox 2 and up.

Google Toolbar 5 now available in Firefox [Official Google Blog]

