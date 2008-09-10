Google to Anonymise Suggest Queries within 24 Hours

Google will start anonymising 2% of data it logs from Google Suggest search result suggestions within 24 hours to allay privacy concerns. Google says logging and analysing the 2% at all is necessary for them to improve suggestions.
