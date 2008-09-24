Google Reader Gets A Few Minor Updates

Google Reader adds a few minor features today: sharing and friends features in all non-English languages, the ability to add tags when you add notes to an item, and my personal favourite, the ability to auto-sort a folder of subscriptions either alphabetically or in "My Order" (by regular drag and drop). Hit the Options link on the bottom left to reorder your subscriptions.
