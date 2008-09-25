Google Moderator Lets Groups Vote On Questions

If you're holding a meeting and only have time to answer your audience's most important questions, Google's free Moderator tool might be a wise solution. The simple tool, originally built for putting together question lists at tech conferences, lets anyone with a Google account create a "topic," like "Questions for the boss," throw a few sample questions up, then submit a group of emails to take part in question voting and suggesting. Given the simplicity of Moderator, there are likely other helpful group polling uses it can be put to. Moderator is a free service, requires a Google account to create question lists.
