Google Maps Mobile Adds Street View, Walking Directions


The free Google Maps Mobile adds another update to the increasingly feature-rich mobile maps application, this time rolling out Street View and walking directions. Street View on your mobile has obvious benefits as well—like when you're lost and looking for a storefront. Google Maps Mobile is available for the BlackBerry and other Java-enabled phones.

  Steve Guest

    Does it work on iPhones? Software update..? G-Love?

  Mapper99 Guest

    Hooray! I can now view my favorite Google Street View blog on my cell phone!

    http://streetviewgallery.corank.com

