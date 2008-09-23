Trying to track down the cheapest petrol price in your area? Google's new iGoogle Petrol Price Tracker lets you select your preferred petrol type and brand, and offers twice-daily price updates by postcode (sourced from MotorMouth). Google claims to cover 50% of major metropolitan areas; I found a few holes on a quick search of Melbourne, but if your suburb is covered, it's a useful way to check prices before heading out the door.
Google Launches Australian Petrol Price Tracker
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
More stuff for the cities on a silver platter.