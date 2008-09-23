Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Google Launches Australian Petrol Price Tracker

PetrolPriceTracker.jpg Trying to track down the cheapest petrol price in your area? Google's new iGoogle Petrol Price Tracker lets you select your preferred petrol type and brand, and offers twice-daily price updates by postcode (sourced from MotorMouth). Google claims to cover 50% of major metropolitan areas; I found a few holes on a quick search of Melbourne, but if your suburb is covered, it's a useful way to check prices before heading out the door.

[Google Australia Blog]

Comments

  • Vee Guest

    More stuff for the cities on a silver platter.

    0
  • Brad Guest

    Looks good, but the Fuelwatch RSS feed is good enough for me.

    0
  • T.Monsma Guest

    As a pensioner we can do whit lower petrol prices

    0
  • Nadia Guest

    won't work for our post code - country - and for towns over awsome idea but won't work for us!

    0
  • paul Guest

    PLease let us have the petrol prices for Ascot Vale/Maribyrnong area. It seems to be the only gap in Melbourne

    0
  • ian mc donald Guest

    just the ticket well thought out

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles