Google Chrome's Full List of Special about: Pages

You already saw Google Chrome's humorous about:internets Easter egg, but reader nettleman points out that Chrome's got several special about: pages that reveal all sorts of interesting information about what's going behind the scenes. Here's the full list, with screenshots.

  • about:memory
  • about:stats
  • about:network
  • about:internets
  • about:histograms
  • about:dns
  • about:cache
  • about:plugins
  • about:version

Update: Mawin adds that you can also go to two special pages on a per-site basis. view-cache:[URL] shows you some under-the-hood cache details, and view-cache:[URL] shows you the page's markup. (Though you can view source by just right-clicking on a page and choosing, um, "View page source.")

You Mac and Linux users, here are some about: page screenshots:

Find anything interesting in Chrome's about: pages? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

  • Crash Daemonicus Guest

    Lets not forget about "about:crash" - if you can call it a "page"

    0
  • Jason Guest

    Your update with 'two special pages on a per-site basis' shows the same thing twice.

    0

