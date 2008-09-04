Google Chrome's Full List of Special about: Pages



You already saw Google Chrome's humorous about:internets Easter egg, but reader nettleman points out that Chrome's got several special about: pages that reveal all sorts of interesting information about what's going behind the scenes. Here's the full list, with screenshots.

about:memory

about:stats

about:network

about:internets

about:histograms

about:dns

about:cache

about:plugins

about:version

Update: Mawin adds that you can also go to two special pages on a per-site basis. view-cache:[URL] shows you some under-the-hood cache details, and view-cache:[URL] shows you the page's markup. (Though you can view source by just right-clicking on a page and choosing, um, "View page source.")

You Mac and Linux users, here are some about: page screenshots:

Find anything interesting in Chrome's about: pages? Let us know in the comments.