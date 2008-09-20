Google Chrome Will Support Add-Ons, User Scripts

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

InformationWeek confirms that Google Chrome will have add-ons, a move that could have an enormous impact on Chrome's viability among the power users and early adopters in the Firefox camp. In addition to regular extensions, Chrome will also support scripts à la Greasemonkey:

"There's two different kinds of add-ons," [Google engineer Ojan]Vafai said. "The Firefox things extend your browser, so to speak, and then there are user scripts. We intend to do both of those in Google Chrome." Greasemonkey's founder, Aaron Boodman, actually works on the Google Chrome team.

Additionally, Vafai says Google will work to ensure its extensions are more stable than Firefox, where "there are problems with instability." That statement may sound like slap in the face to Mozilla, but Chrome will likely be a boon no matter which of two browsers you prefer.

Mozilla CTO Brendan Eich, joining the panel along with Vafai and Microsoft Internet Explorer platform architect Chris Wilson, said that Mozilla was looking at how Google treated tabs as a potential way to improve stability when dealing with browser add-ons. "There are good process-isolation tricks that Chrome does that we're looking into, so we're simply going to look at better isolation techniques for security and integrity," he said.

The upshot: No matter which browser you choose in the end, Chrome and Firefox will push each other into innovative, fast, and hopefully more stable territories with each release.

Web 2.0: Google Chrome To Support Add-Ons [InformationWeek via Gizmodo]

  • jeffj Guest

    chrome will never be a replacement for firefox until they support TAGS for bookmarking a site.

