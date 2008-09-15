Google Chrome growing in popularity amongst Lifehacker readers

We noted earlier that Google Analytics had begun tracking usage of Google Chrome. As of today, Chrome now accounts for 2.43% of Lifehacker visitors, almost three times what it was when we first checked the number. OK, that's still a lot less than Firefox, Internet Explorer or Safari, but it does put Chrome ahead of Opera — not bad for a browser that isn't yet than a fortnight old. If you're new to the Chrome experience, be sure to check out our power users guide.