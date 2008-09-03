Google Chrome Beta Now Available for Download

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Comments

  • Martin Guest

    My trackpad only scrolls down, not up. No integration with Google Bookmarks! No Ad Block Plus. And it doesn't seem faster to me. Still, it's only a first version. I just hope google doesn't get too dogmatic about it and refuse to listen to the user gripes because it doesn't fit their vision of the future.

    0
  • Eder Guest

    Google Chrome Bug

    Try finalize a chrome.exe process and see the result.
    I open a youtube URL and enable the console javascript and click in many links (with javascript) and CRASH everything.

    0
  • Dan Guest

    2 Bugs W/ GChrome and New Facebook
    When on New Facebook with Google Chrome if you try to Comment on a story within your News Feed it does not work (you click on the word 'Comment' and nothing happens). As well, when you hover on a story and hit the 'Edit' button that appears and click (for example) "Delete Story", nothing happens. Also in your "Info" tab if you try to click the "Edit" for one of your sets of info it just takes you directly back to your Wall Tab.
    Don't know if this is a bug from the Facebook side or the GChrome side.

    0
  • parto @Nick Partridge

    Does not seem to handle anything requiring a sign in - including iGoogle very well. Blank window and request for password. Probably corporate firewall stuff but no feedfack on failure or reason for failure.

    0
  • Mark Guest

    How much hard drive space does Google Chrome consume?

    0
  • Erez Guest

    Keep getting messages that ActiveX and Java are not enabled.
    Have no idea how to enable...

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Neither ActiveX or Java currently work in Chrome. I suspect Java support will come along eventually, but I wouldn't hold your breath on ActiveX.

    0
  • Ravi Shankar R Guest

    Am getting 0xc0000005 error while installing google chrome browser

    0
  • patrick Guest

    I hesitate to use even upgraded versions of Chrome, since my last experience using it (first version) left my computer compromised; have they fixed the security issues beyond all doubt?

    0

