Google Chrome Beta Now Available for Download

Google's made their new beta web browser Chrome available for download (Windows only). We'll publish our full review post-haste; in the meantime, go check it out yourself.
2 Bugs W/ GChrome and New Facebook
When on New Facebook with Google Chrome if you try to Comment on a story within your News Feed it does not work (you click on the word 'Comment' and nothing happens). As well, when you hover on a story and hit the 'Edit' button that appears and click (for example) "Delete Story", nothing happens. Also in your "Info" tab if you try to click the "Edit" for one of your sets of info it just takes you directly back to your Wall Tab.
Don't know if this is a bug from the Facebook side or the GChrome side.
My trackpad only scrolls down, not up. No integration with Google Bookmarks! No Ad Block Plus. And it doesn't seem faster to me. Still, it's only a first version. I just hope google doesn't get too dogmatic about it and refuse to listen to the user gripes because it doesn't fit their vision of the future.