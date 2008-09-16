Google Chrome Backup Manages User Profiles

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application Google Chrome Backup makes it easy to create, back up, restore, and manage profiles with Google's hot new web browser. If you took a ride on our power user's guide to Google Chrome, you already know that you can create and maintain multiple user profiles with Chrome, but there's no simple graphical user interface by default. The Google Chrome Backup utility fills that gap, and in doing so makes it simple to switch between profiles, add advanced switches to profile shortcuts, and more. Google Chrome Backup is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0. Firefox lovers, your browser was born with the tools you need to manage multiple Firefox profiles.

Google Chrome Backup [Parhelia Tools via gHacks]

    i keep learning about more and more advantages and features with Chrome, with privacy, for example; now if only they would take care of the browser's fickle cookie management...

