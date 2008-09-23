Google Chrome As Future Operating System

Doc Searls blogs over at Linux Journal that Google's Chrome browser is more than just an attention-grabbing software app. Combined with Gears functionality and the upcoming Android release, it delivers on Netscape's promise of the browser as operating system, with online-and-off webapps replacing desktop workhorses. Over-ambitious forecasting, or do you also see Google as up to more than just browser polishing?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink