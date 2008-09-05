Google's site-tracking Analytics service has added Google Chrome to its list of tracked browsers (during development, the browser was reported as Firefox to keep it secret). According to Analytics, Chrome accounts for less than 1% of all Lifehacker visitors, though I won't be surprised if that figure changes as Google updates its stats. Google Operating System has the lowdown on what user agent to check for if you want to identify Chrome using your own tools.
Google Analytics starts tracking Chrome
At first I was really impressed with Chrome but then some of the tabs started crashing and annoyed I reverted to Firefox.
Teething Problems?