Giftag Simplifies Wishlists



Giftag is a free, web-based wishlist creation service that supports products all over the web. Unlike Amazon's Universal Wish List, Giftag is based on an open data format, hProduct. Armed with a Firefox add-on, at any site you visit that uses the hProduct format, you can add the item with all the product details to your wishlist in one click. If the web site doesn't have hProduct data, you can just as easily lasso the item on the screen, save a screenshot and manually enter the details. A nice feature is multiple wishlist support; when you send an item to Giftag, you can select which list it should go to. Keeping one list for your private purchases, one for gift ideas for friends and family, another for gift ideas for your significant other or kids, etc. is extremely easy. Share your wishlists with people outside of the Giftag service via email, and there is a Facebook application in addition to the Firefox add-on.