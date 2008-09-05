Get More Omnibox Suggestions in Google Chrome

The How-To Geek jumps into Google's browser and comes up with a tweak to change the number of suggestions and history items in the drop-down "Omnibox," the non-Firefox equivalent of an AwesomeBar. The trick is to add a preference, or switch, after the .exe in the shortcut you launch Chrome from. If you wanted Chrome to suggest 10 options, for instance, add this line:
-omnibox-popup-count=10
Found any other undocumented command line switches in Chrome? Tell us about them in the comments.
