Get Flash working in Google Chrome on a locked-down PC

Flash support was always going to be critical to Google's much-discussed new Chrome browser - if only to get YouTube working — but reported user experiences so far have varied (especially if you don't already have the Firefox Flash plug-in installed). Blog Hypernation outlines a method for getting Flash to work if your PC is locked down and you can't use the regular install method. I haven't tested this myself, and some lockdown environments likely won't let you set up Chrome in the first place, but it's a technique to try out if you do find yourself with a less-than-optimal Chrome experience on a PC where your admin rights are limited or non-existent.

