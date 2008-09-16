Get Better Genius Recommendations

Wired's How-To Wiki offers tips on getting better Genius recommendations in iTunes 8 for those readers who don't think the app's all that smart. Included tips: Don't customise your genres, de-select poor matches picked by Genius, and label your imported mulit-CDs with "Disc 1," "Disc 2," etc. Have you wrangled your own Genius into better picks? Tell us how in the comments.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink