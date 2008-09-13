Get Album Covers in iTunes' List View

One watchful Lifehacker reader noticed a small arrow button in the newly-released iTunes 8. Click it in the left-most column of list view, and album art pops out, resize-able by widening or shrinking the column. Cool find, and it makes for a nice compromise between the helpful data in list view and pretty pictures of CoverFlow. Haven't downloaded iTunes 8 yet? Check out other features and screenshots in Adam's first look at iTunes 8. Thanks Runar!
