Gbridge Does Simple But Secure File Sharing, Syncing, And VNC

Windows only: Free application Gbridge sets up a virtual private network between any computer over the internet using your Google account as a starting point. Once set up, Gbridge allows you to share files, connect to and remotely control a computer using VNC, sync folders, and back up files to another computer. If you've got Google Talk/Gmail chat friends using Gbridge, the app provides the same functionality between your computer and theirs. It all sounds a little convoluted, but in effect it's actually a relatively painless way for anyone to setup up a VPN between computers, and assuming you've already got a Google account, it doesn't require you to sign up for anything else. The application could be a bit more intuitive in practice, but in terms of what it accomplishes, it's a winner. Gbridge is freeware, Windows only. Despite the name, it's not associated with Google.

Gbridge [via FreewareGenius]

Comments

  • ivars Guest

    For a powerful, free and secure VPN solution Hamachi (see http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamachi) is well worth checking out. When combined with a VNC solution such as TightVNC you have an alternative to what this offering seems to be.

    0
  • james Guest

    This app breaks Media Center Extender and normal RDP connections

    0
  • alex Guest

    Gbridge seems to be offering similar VPN solution as Hamachi, but it has built-in "tightVNC" in it so you do not need to install another VNC program to make it work. I also tried it with windows RDP, it works on my XP and vista machines and actually RDP is much faster than VNC based solution. (The problem of RDP is that I can not do it to my home machine which is behind NAT, with gbridge, it fixed that problem.)

    0
  • Vishwanath Guest

    I can't see to view another users screen via vista? any idea how to fix it on vista?

    0

