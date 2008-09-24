Qantas Frequent Flyer Float Delay Good News For Travellers

One of the main reasons Qantas spruced up its Frequent Flyer scheme earlier this year was to prepare for a possible share market float of that business as a separate concern. Today, the airline confirmed that those float plans have been put off until at least next year. I'm rarely fussed about stock market developments, but as a frequent traveller I reckon that's a good thing — having separate private ownership was hardly going to increase the likelihood of getting decent flight bargains through the program. Check out our guide to how to make the most of the new scheme to ensure you're getting maximum value for your points.