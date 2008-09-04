Free Microsoft developer tools for Aussie university students

Microsoft's DreamSpark program, which offers free copies of its developer software to students, has been extended to Australia. Registered university and TAFE students (there's a verification process) can download free copies of numerous MS developer tools, including the big hitters Visual Studio and Expression Studio. Of course there's a not-so-hidden agenda here — encouraging students to develop skills with MS platforms help ensure a corporate appetite for those tools. Nonetheless, those are good skills to have on your resume. (Those tools aren't small, so download them on campus or near the end of your ISP billing month to avoid chewing up too much of your cap.)