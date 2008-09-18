Foxtel To Patch iQ2 Boxes With Extra Tuner Capability

Recording one channel while watching another is one of the main advantages of a PVR like Foxtel's iQ2, and iQ2 owners will shortly be able to double their pleasure. The 'Four Tuners' software update, which Foxtel will begin automatically rolling out to subscribers from this week, allows two different programs to be recorded while a third is being watched live. I've got to admit there aren't many occasions when there are three things on that I want to watch, but it's good to know that the update capabilities on the iQ2 are being exploited early in its life. Can you find a schedule clash that necessitates recording two stations at once? Share it in the comments.