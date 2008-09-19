FoxTab Brings Innovative, Attractive Tab Switching to Firefox

Windows only: Experimental Firefox extension FoxTab introduces a new tab switching interface to Firefox complete with five different thumbnailed views. Firefox already has a new Ctrl+Tab switching interface in the works for the 3.1 release with the Ctrl+Tab extension, and FoxTab tosses another attractive hat into that ring. FoxTab views include several familiar ideas, like Vista's new Flip 3D or OS X's Cover Flow—but for your Firefox tabs. FoxTab is a free experimental plug-in (which means you need a username and password to download it from Mozilla Add-ons) and it runs in Firefox.
